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Hannah's avatar
Hannah
1h

Here we go again. A pharmaceutical company pulls something somewhat illegal. They get caught, face a little punishment. These days, they write a check to you know who, and we sit around and wait for the fallout. In the meantime, maybe someone gets compensated, maybe not. The punishment for crimes by a pharmaceutical company need to be tightened up. Remember the Sacklers? Did they ever have to sell a yacht after all of those years of devastated lives and deaths? Do these monsters who prey on sick people and healthy people who for some reason get caught in these grifters hands, ever really pay? Not often enough.

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Peter's avatar
Peter
1h

Like Taylor Farms, rather than doing the right thing, QOL Medical seeks to act via bribery. They really do think this will never come back to haunt them...on both sides of the bribe.

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