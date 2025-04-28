Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
3h

I know the subject of this piece is a serious breach of ethics on the part of Trump and his administration, but I can't get past the "Have Dinner with Trump" accompanying art, which I'm assuming is AI-generated. To say this is a flattering rendition is the understatement of the century.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
HM Haskins's avatar
HM Haskins
3h

I can sum up everything I think about this administration in one word: YUCK!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Popular Information LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture