Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph Finneran's avatar
Joseph Finneran
13h

As someone who doesn’t gamble, perhaps I’m missing how this easily rigged, permissive odds-making model isn’t considered an obvious, silly scam by most would-be users. The temptation to trade on insider info is enormous (and not against the rules…!?)

Reply
Share
1 reply
Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
13h

So, Mansour's response to the idea that Bad Bunny's dancers betting based on insider information doesn't sound like a fair trade is to...insist that, no, it *is* fair? Pardon me if I'm not convinced. Kalshi sounds like another financial market that will go dangerously un- or under-regulated. Concerning, to say the least.

Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Popular Information LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture