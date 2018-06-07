Welcome to Popular Information, a newsletter about politics and power — written by me, Judd Legum.
First, I wanted to draw your attention to a correction I made to yesterday's newsletter about Project Veritas. I reported that during the Minnesota primary, which is the subject of the Project Veritas video, Minnesota courts enjoined the legal provision that said an individual can only help three other people return an absentee ballot. That is accurate. But I did not report that, after the primary, on September 4, the court reimposed the limit for the general election. That omission doesn't make the Project Veritas video any more credible. But it does mean that yesterday's newsletter mischaracterized the current state of the law in Minnesota. I regret the error.
I can't promise I won't make more mistakes. But I can promise to acknowledge my errors promptly and correct them transparently.
Today, instead of writing on a new topic, I want to hear from you. Last night's trainwreck marks the beginning of the homestretch in the presidential campaign. What did you think of that spectacle? And what topics would you like to see Popular Information focus on over the next month?
You can leave your answers to those questions (or anything else) in the discussion thread linked below, starting now. I’ll be dropping by to participate in the discussion and answer your questions at 10:30 AM Eastern, for about an hour.
