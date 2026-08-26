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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
6h

Thanks for calling out the dishonesty of the NYP—a scourge in any era! Your sharp eyes and good ear for dissonance is one reason yours is an irreplaceable report, Judd.

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Catherine's avatar
Catherine
6h

Honestly, these rich people are so weak and thin-skinned. What a bunch of cry-babies. Shut up and pay up.

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