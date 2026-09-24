Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
14h

Shaking my head at DoorDash trying to spin this as corporate responsibility when the bulk of the issue is not technical errors that led to missing or late pay, but intentional calculations of on-call time. It's not an aberration but rather part of a pattern of behavior.

Reply
Share
1 reply
NubbyShober's avatar
NubbyShober
14h

Just goes to show that the Business Wing of the GOP still calls the shots in conservative politics. Door Dash donated to Cuomo not because of Islamophobia or racism; but merely to forestall a wage theft investigation.

Seems that the GOP is directly making the case to voters about the strong merits of Democratic Socialism.

Reply
Share
37 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Popular Information LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture