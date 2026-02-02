Popular Information

Joseph Mangano
1h

As a sports fan, I can personally attest to how DraftKings, FanDuel, and other betting services inundate both live and televised events with ad placements, throwing money at celebrities to promote them. While not to obviate people's sense of responsibility, the aggressiveness of these campaigns certainly merits discussion owing to the harm gambling and gambling addiction can do. When individuals are plunging themselves into financial ruin, that's a real problem.

steven finkelstein
44m

"Everybody Loses" is a recently released book by Danny Funt which discusses the online betting craze. The online betting companies schmooze the elected representatives with celebrity sports stars and tickets to sporting events. Some people can win money, but more often than not, people lose money. And when I say "lose money," it will disappear FAST. Not only are the rich getting richer and the poor getting poorer, but if you bet, you'll become poor faster.

