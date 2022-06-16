Exposing hypocrites

Here are a few highlights from Popular Information's reporting over the last month:
1. Popular Information exposed the hypocrisy of 25 rainbow-flag waving corporations that donated $13 million to anti-gay politicians since 2021, prompting nationwide coverage on NBC News, Fast Company, Real Simple, The 19th, Ad Week, and elsewhere. Our Twitter thread contrasting these anti-LGBTQ donations with corporate Pride tweets went viral.Judd Legum @JuddLegum1. This will be a thread of corporations that plastered their social media accounts with rainbows for Pride Month
➕
How much those corporations donated to anti-LGBTQ politicians since 2021
Follow along if interested.June 10th 202218,287 Retweets49,090 Likes2. Popular Information revealed that one of the nation's largest movie theater chains, Cinemark, began showing 2000 Mules — a debunked "documentary" promoting the Big Lie — in at least 169 theaters. The chairman and founder of Cinemark, Lee Roy Mitchell, is a major financial backer of Trump and right-wing misinformation platforms. The story was picked up by the Dallas Morning News and the Guardian.3. Popular Information documented how the NRA repeatedly touts its School Shield program, claiming it makes the NRA "America’s Leading Charitable Organization Helping to Protect Our Children," but spends almost nothing. Internal documents show that, in 2021, the NRA spent just $13,900 on School Shield — 0.007% of its 2021 revenue ($282 million).
1. Popular Information exposed the hypocrisy of 25 rainbow-flag waving corporations that donated $13 million to anti-gay politicians since 2021, prompting nationwide coverage on NBC News, Fast Company, Real Simple, The 19th, Ad Week, and elsewhere. Our Twitter thread contrasting these anti-LGBTQ donations with corporate Pride tweets went viral.
June 10th 2022
2. Popular Information revealed that one of the nation's largest movie theater chains, Cinemark, began showing 2000 Mules — a debunked "documentary" promoting the Big Lie — in at least 169 theaters. The chairman and founder of Cinemark, Lee Roy Mitchell, is a major financial backer of Trump and right-wing misinformation platforms. The story was picked up by the Dallas Morning News and the Guardian.
3. Popular Information documented how the NRA repeatedly touts its School Shield program, claiming it makes the NRA "America’s Leading Charitable Organization Helping to Protect Our Children," but spends almost nothing. Internal documents show that, in 2021, the NRA spent just $13,900 on School Shield — 0.007% of its 2021 revenue ($282 million).
Today, however, I want to hear from you. What's on your mind? What topics would you like to see Popular Information take on in the weeks ahead?
You can leave your thoughts in the discussion thread linked below, starting now. I’ll be dropping by later today to answer as many of your questions as I can.
Support Accountability Journalism
0 subscriptions will be displayed on your profile (edit)
Skip for now
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
Exposing hypocrites
Here are a few highlights from Popular Information's reporting over the last month:
Today, however, I want to hear from you. What's on your mind? What topics would you like to see Popular Information take on in the weeks ahead?
You can leave your thoughts in the discussion thread linked below, starting now. I’ll be dropping by later today to answer as many of your questions as I can.
Support Accountability Journalism
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.