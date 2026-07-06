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BTAM Master's avatar
BTAM Master
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Thank you PI documenting that (again) we cannot trust the USA mainstream media.

We currently rely on PBS/NPR and The Guardian as a MSM sources; PBS is in financial trouble and will hopefully outlive the current administration and then be resuscitated.

Good luck to all of us!

PS I don't follow the prediction markets...what were the odds that Trump would taint The World Cup?

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