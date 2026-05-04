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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
9h

That ICE spokesperson quoted at the end of this piece and in the ABC News article should be named and shamed. This administration is full of straight-up ghouls.

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Johannes Plesner's avatar
Johannes Plesner
9h

The parallels to Nazi concentration camps get predictably closer. Planned?

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