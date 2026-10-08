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Peter's avatar
Peter
1d

Armed masked thugs show up at polling places at their peril at least here in NY where local election officials can eject them, and if they refuse to leave, have them arrested.

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
1d

Ah, yes...skateboarding, a notorious vector for voting fraud. 🙄

On top of this all being a dangerous waste of time and money, it's also incredibly dumb in how it's being carried out. Par for the course for the Trump administration, but it bears repeating.

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