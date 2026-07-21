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Crystal Nipp's avatar
Crystal Nipp
1h

Maybe Homan would have noticed he had the money to buy the cams if they'd issued it in a brown paper bag?

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
1h

The thing about body cams is you can wear them all you want, but if they're turned off -- or if you intentionally turn them off at certain moments -- they're not effective. All of this is moot, of course, if you don't buy them in the first place, and Pop Info quite literally has the receipts to prove ICE/DHS is lying. That Tom Homan, among others, would try to blame the shutdown and specifically Democrats is shameful, but as we know these people are incapable of shame, so there's no reason to expect better.

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