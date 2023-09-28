It's been a busy few weeks for Popular Information. Here are a few highlights:
Today, however, I want to hear from you. What's on your mind? What topics should be on Popular Information's radar? You can leave your thoughts in the discussion thread linked below, starting now. I’ll be dropping by later today to answer any questions.
It would be great if someone could provide a plain-speak outline of Project 2025; the Heritage Foundations plan to turn the U.S.A. into a dictatorship. It's a large report at 920 pages. I'd be happy to outline a section or two. Maybe we could make this a community effort.
Thanks for your work. Would you consider an investigation into the people/funding behind No Labels, Useyourvoice.com, and other so-called centrist organizations?
Good morning Judd,
Is there an accounting of the cost to tax payers of Donald Trump? I remember reading how much his secret service detail cost during his term. If all of the costs were added up that are attributed to his actions, I have no idea how much that would be. It would include direct costs like salaries and expenses of the justice department, courts and indirect costs of legislators protecting him.
It would be good to know how much one person has added to our debt.
Doug Funk
I’m interested on your take regarding the Equal Rights Amendment. 38 states have ratified and yet a Democratic president and senate, who rely on female voters, cannot publish it.
My wife is a federal employee and the government shutdown is front and center in our household. We have some savings and will be OK, but we worry about the impact to contact workers and hourly employees (i.e. the custodial staff) who won't receive back pay whenever Kevin Mccarthy can get the maga extremists to stop holding him, and the entire federal government hostage. What is Fox reporting on this? What are people saying who are represented by these lunatics? What is the broader social and economic impact of yet another shut down? How beholden to Putin are these Representatives as they stop aid to Ukraine?
Thanks for your good work.
I’d be very interested in how much government funding, services and other support goes to the districts and residents of each of the House extremists who apparently want nothing more than to undermine, shut down and destroy the government. If federal funds and services were to disappear, what would be the impact on their home districts and on the public they are supposedly representing? Also, what are their salaries, how are they paid, what are these individuals worth personally and who is supporting them and their campaigns financially?
This is gonna feel like a tired subject maybe, but even w/all the pieces on generational issues, I'm not sure people TRULY understand how depressed Millennials and some of the Gen-Z generation are in the U.S.. Being blamed for EVERYTHING wrong in this society may be great for clicks, clout, and article sales, but it is really slaughtering their self value to a point where they don't care about anything or anyone anymore. For example, there are THOUSANDS of missing children in schools after COVID, and it seems like an afterthought to people. (Sorry for the long post)
MSM continually frames the narrative around federal budgeting and tax policy in terms of taxpayer’s paying for things. MMT has shown that tax dollars are simply destroyed on payment and that the true narrative is that the government simply provisions for its needs by issuing payments within an budgetary framework established by Congress and approved by the President. Thus the budget, once established, is always payed for by issuing new dollars and not tax revenues. I would appreciate an analysis of this process so as to first demonstrate its validity and then to begin calling out the conventional framing whenever possible. We should stop accepting the childish narrative of taxes paying for things and accept that taxes have other important roles like reducing wealth disparities and incentivizing behaviors or investments.
I really enjoy the work this publication produces. All the writers are so thorough. I'd love for you to drive deeper into the pay issues with our USFS Wildland firefighters. Their temporary raise 2yrs ago to $15 per hour was paltry. BUT the firefighters were grateful for it! Now it's set to expire 9/30 and no one has a solution. These folks are experienced public servants. They don't want to go work for Cal Fire or other state agency. They like what they do and want to keep doing it to help all of us. But they work so hard, are gone for weeks at a time, often compromising their own health, and they can't survive on the pay. Especially if they want to own a home and/or start a family. Folks are going to be very scared and helpless without these dedicated emergency responders. Yet there's no solution out there for them. No one is even talking about it.
Why is legacy media continuing to massively underplay the extraordinary threat of a second Trump term (or the current threats to civil rights and minority rights posed by GOP officials in almost every state?)
I hear about Biden's age, the border, and inflation on a daily basis, or their favorite framing: "Why X is bad for Biden".
Do these journalists and anchors truly not understand the ruination that follows fascism? Have they failed to see the repression of a free press in Poland, Hungary, India, etc?
Or is their bubble so impenetrable that they dwell in denial?
As I just noted in a comment just upthread, the 60 votes filibuster cudgel would be a good thing to explain to people because it’s been a frustrating three years for me to explain to people over and over again that they can’t just vote simple majority for almost anything at this point, only judicial appointments or reconciliation bills.
Hate groups and how to get them labled as such, our North Shore community is experiencing bomb threats at multiple libraries and one elementary school. Two dark money extremists groups, Awake Il and New Trier Neighbors, have targetted LGBTQ+ programming at libraries and two public schools with rainbow flags in classrooms. Multiple bomb threats. The receipts: https://us15.campaign-archive.com/?u=8a3d87cd7d79916580f8848f7&id=19466af810
How does the 65-70% of the populace, call us the mainstream - concerned about solutions to climate warming, respect for rights of others, non-racist, non-misogynistic, not anti-Semitic, not homophobic, believe in gun safety - reassert control over the political process AND not have the tyranny of the majority.
As it is now, I feel and think we’re caught in the grips of an inescapable self-destruction machine.
One of the slow motion disasters that Republicans have been bringing about - with enormous consequences but very little media attention - has been the purposeful destruction of the Federal Election Commission (FEC). Their obvious goal has been to disable it so that they can get away with whatever electoral shenanigans they choose. This is a very serious issue that I’d love to see you tackle. Here’s a recent article on the mess at the FEC: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/democrats-rap-fec-gridlock-that-republicans-say-is-a-feature/ar-AA1h14wE
I like the topics you hit! If anything, I'd like you to tell us more about yourself, so that each time we share, the people reading it can see why you are credible.
Yes, I am probably beating a dead horse, but once again I'd love you to focus on Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick. A few weeks ago he used taxpayer money to send mailers to what seems like a select group, I am on his mailing list and didn't get it. I suppose it is legal to use your office and taxpayer money to promote yourself to help with reelection by only sending it to Republicans, but at the very least such gross behavior should be called out. I thought another journalist was working on this, but it seems to have gone nowhere. https://x.com/BuxMontNews/status/1699964800082543004?s=20 Bucks County is important, what is happening in our Commissioners race is important. You already know what is happening in Pennridge is important. We're such a swing district, and very purple, and far too many people here look at Fitzpatrick like he's one of the good Republicans. He needs someone to out him for what he really is.
Having been in HealthCare for 50 years; I'm always interested in all things COVID & vaccine related. Anything you hear or research would be greatly appreciated!
Thanks RJ69
Student loan payments being about to resume is on my mind as of late. I also saw a video by Ray Delahanty recently on the news that Portland, Oregon’s transportation department might be reconsidering its bike lane experiments. Aside from that, there’s the usual fretting about climate change, the energy transition and whether one should have a kid in this time (prompted by recent videos from Ricky Roy and Katy Stoll on the subject), there’s the growing popularity of science streaming on Twitch (I recommend Josh Melko’s stuff), and I also listened to On the Media’s podcast episode on Gannett’s adoption of machine learning software for generating high school sports stories. And I’m writing a piece on JibJab’s 2005-14 year in review vids and whether they really reflect American history. Hope you find all this fruitful.
I would love to see who is funding the No Labels party.
With the vast wealth (and, thus, power) accumulating at the tip-top of the economic scale, this deadly-serious imbalance is breaking America's financial backbone: the Middle Class.
Please lay out, in deep detail, how "unearned wealth" has accumulated there. Thanks for all the work you and your team do!
TN is considering refusing federal education money
I can’t stop dreaming about changing our system of government to a parliamentary one.....
note that the marshal project itself weighed our system and found it wanting so they set up Germany & Japan as parliamentary systems.
here's an idea : how about a story on how the auto manufacturers are brainwashing Americans into buying huge, expensive gas guzzling SUVs and pick up trucks to increase their profits with little concern over the environment or climate change, and the damage and destructionThese vehicles do.
I am becoming increasingly concerned about voting
machine break-ins.
We know that it happened
in Coffey county, Georgia,
and in Colorado.
Will our government be able to correct any infected software problems before the 2024 election?
After reading the comments up to now, I think most people would like to take action. Words, words, words are great and your investigation is extraordinary but how can we relieve our frustration at ALL of the things going wrong.
Can the Legum bubble do something? Like, for instance, write an amendment? An amendment to the Constitution can originate from a single person or group so why not try? Far be it from me to decide which issue to tackle first, but for an amendment, we need something in the document itself that needs changing (or amending).
For instance, in Article 1, a person has to be 35 years old to run for president. How about an amendment with an expiration date for all federally elected employees mentioned in the Constitution?
Another amendment could override all political contribution legal disasters by making all political advertising paid for and capped by the government; donations capped and made by individuals only; PACs capped and completely transparent, etc.
Another amendment might use the word "woman" or "children" in its language, just so we recognize the country's diversity includes more than "men."
How about getting rid of the middle clause in the 13th amendment? (Amending an amendment!)
You, Judd Legum, could post a survey and then we, the Legum legions, could all act like founding fathers and write, vote, amend, and ratify (in this group) an amendment. What would that amendment be?
Hat tip to my fellow readers Jyoti Sarda and Left is B3st for their comments on ERA and popular voting issues.
TERM LIMITS
I think the only way out of this is term limits. Remove the career politicians and we have a glimmer of hope. Please talk about the process and give it press. There is a chance we can make it happen. We need more pressure on elected officials.
It all comes down to getting out the vote, starting right now for the November 7 elections. Ask your friends what is their plan to vote, join your local dem groups for canvassing, get young people registered.
I’m interested in better understanding the various vulnerabilities and ambiguities in our election system that would allow a person facing 91 felony indictments to be even remotely considered for the presidency, let alone elected. In other words: What catastrophic failure (and of what specific mechanisms) is being allowed to play out every single day where someone like that is currently one of two frontrunners?
Please keep hammering away at the hypocrisy of most media's lack of holding Republicans and Trump to even just a basic standard of truth and honesty. The Democratic party is the only major party in our country that is trying to govern with real policy, whether it is good policy or policy that matches each person's taste, or not. I think I don't really need to explain this specifics of this anymore here. But, the ridiculousness with which the Republicans are behaving in their attempt to function needs to be fully exposed, and not allowed to be seen as policy or "the other side" to a problem or debate. (I.e. How is it that Republicans are beginning to try to get away with writing off climate change as simply the change of the seasons?)
I keep seeing major red flags in the stock and bond markets that look eerily like what happened right before the big crash in 2008. Only this time it looks worse.
What will happen if there is another major crash -- just as student loan repayments resume, credit card and mortgage default rates spike, businesses default on debt they cannot restructure, etc?
A huge chunk of society lives off of 401K income, and most do not have a decade or more to recover those losses. And with our social safety nets badly damaged and in limbo from relentless republican attack, we could see our elders facing the same disasterous poverty that too many Americans grapple with daily.
The first one is the one we need to remedy if we can. I know most people see the process and automatically feel it's Biden's fault, but the message needs to be the combination of corporate greed and the ripples of the pandemic. People don't have the time to get an economic education, but the messaging needs to be clear.
I also think we need to be ready for the "Biden might not make it and see, we are going to have Harris" attacks, form both sides. I'd be fine with her, but many won't.
Also, maybe a full accounting/audit of the entire military budget? That'd be eye-opening.
I appreciate your work. In your 9/25 post “Bob Menendez, Al Franken, and the presumption of innocence”, you noted that, after the indictment against Senator Menendez was unsealed on 9/22, only Senator Fetterman had called on him to resign but that in comparison, after accusations were made against Senator Franken, ultimately more than 30 Democratic Senators had called on him to resign. A 9/26 USA Today article updated on 9/27 reports that the number of Democratic Senators calling on Senator Menendez to resign has since climbed to 27. So now I’m curious about the number of days it took for the calls for Senator Franken to resign to go from one to more than 30.
Thank you so much for all you do.
I saw an ad on MSNBC last night for an organization called the “Border Security Alliance” that railed against proposed bans on menthol cigarettes, arguing that such a ban would strengthen cartels and further imperil the US. I’m curious who that group really is and who’s funding them. Big Tobacco? Someone else?
Why do so many think It's Terrible? .. Because lack of Buying Power is Unbearable . ..To say Materialism Rules is being charitable . .
#the space takes . ..
how about discussing the core issue of our time - the conversion of our government and economy to a vassal of the New World Order? our future as digital slaves? https://substack.com/@tobyrogers/note/c-40744411?utm_source=feed-email-digest
