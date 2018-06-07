Tuesday was the first day of Trump's second impeachment trial. And honestly, I was torn.
On the one hand, the day featured a gripping account of one of the most grievous abuses of power in the history of the United States. If you didn't see the ten-minute video that the impeachment managers played near the beginning of their presentation, I recommend you watch it.
On the other hand, the outcome of the trial appears preordained. To convict Trump, at least 17 Republican Senators need to vote to convict. On Tuesday, 44 out of the 50 Republican Senators ignored the plain language of the Constitution and voted to declare the entire trial unconstitutional.
So today, I'd like to hear from you. What do you think of Trump's second impeachment trial? What do you think can be accomplished?
You can leave your thoughts in the discussion thread linked below, starting now. I’ll be dropping by to participate in the discussion and answer your questions at 8:30 AM Eastern, for about an hour.
Impeachment, Take 2
