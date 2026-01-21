Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter's avatar
Peter
5h

It is a deliberate campaign of genocide. When Trump is gone mass trials will be required to hold all of the guilty to account.

Reply
Share
Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
5h

Not that anyone deserves to be treated inhumanely, but these detainees don't sound like the worst of the worst that Trump and his administration vowed would be prioritized as a function of curbing illegal immigration. I would ask how the president's supporters could justify this treatment of people, but if they can explain away Renee Good's death despite clear visual evidence that her murderer wasn't in danger, they'll justify this, too.

Reply
Share
2 replies
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Popular Information LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture