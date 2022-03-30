This month, Popular Information broke the news that Koch Industries continues to operate in Russia (prompting an avalanche of national coverage), revealed that Disney donated nearly $300,000 to supporters of Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill (compelling the company to suspend its political donations), and exposed how oil industry lobbyists are attempting to exploit Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Today, however, I want to hear from you. What's on your mind? What topics would you like to see Popular Information take on in the weeks ahead?
You can leave your thoughts in the discussion thread linked below, starting now. I’ll be dropping by to participate in the discussion and answer your questions at 1 PM Eastern, for about an hour.
UPDATE (2:08 PM): I wish I had more time to respond to everyone. So many great suggestions. But I need to work on tomorrow’s newsletter! — Judd
It's your turn
