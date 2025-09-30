Jared Kushner arrives for a joint news conference between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on September 29, 2025. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Saudi Arabian government, through its Public Investment Fund (PIF), has agreed to acquire Electronic Arts (EA), the publisher of iconic video games like The Sims and Madden NFL, for $55 billion. It would be the largest leveraged buyout in history.

PIF is partnering with two private equity firms on the deal: Silver Lake Partners, one of the largest technology-focused investors globally, and Affinity Partners, founded by Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law, in 2021.

Kushner is expanding his lucrative partnership with the Saudis as he takes a central role in shaping the Trump administration’s foreign policy.

Silver Lake Partners brings considerable financial resources, with $110 billion of assets under management, a large staff of 1,200, and deep expertise in growing and managing large technology companies. By contrast, Kushner’s Affinity Partners has no experience with the video game industry, employs just 30 people, and has raised a few billion dollars, with the largest investment coming from PIF.

So why did PIF include Affinity Partners in the deal? “People close to the discussions said Kushner’s involvement would… ease the deal’s path through the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US [CFIUS], which adjudicates on deals involving foreign buyers,” the Financial Times reports.

Since the Saudi Arabian government would acquire a significant stake in Electronic Arts once the transaction closed, it would require approval from CFIUS, which is composed of members of Trump’s cabinet and other administration officials appointed by Trump. CFIUS operates by consensus. What are the odds that nine Trump appointees decide to reject a deal involving Trump’s son-in-law? If CFIUS cannot reach a unanimous agreement, the matter is referred to the president.

This helps explain why PIF bankrolled Affinity Partners with $2 billion, with Kushner already collecting tens of millions in fees. PIF’s investment committee recommended rejecting Kushner’s proposal, citing “the inexperience of the Affinity Fund management” and “excessive” fee structure. The committee’s recommendation, however, was overruled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who heads PIF’s Board of Directors. They were effectively purchasing access to Kushner’s political connections.

CFIUS evaluates potential transactions on national security grounds. Although a deal to acquire a video game company may seem benign, companies like EA collect extensive data on millions of Americans. EA could also influence young Americans through in-game content, including representations of women and minorities, political messaging, and cultural values.

Kushner’s key role in Trump’s second administration

Kushner dismissed concerns about conflicts of interest after accepting billions from the Saudis and other foreign governments, pledging he would not be involved in Trump’s second term. In February 2024, Axios’ Dan Primack asked Kushner whether accepting billions in investments from public investment funds run by the governments of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), would make it “very difficult… to do any sort of foreign policy work” in a second Trump administration. “I’m an investor now,” Kushner replied. “I served in government, and I think my track record is pretty impeccable. Now I’m a private investor.”

But in recent months, Kushner has quietly resumed his role as one of Trump’s most important White House foreign policy advisors. “Kushner, alongside Steve Witkoff, Trump’s envoy to the Middle East, met with [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu twice in the past week — including on Sunday at the prime minister’s hotel in New York,” The Forward reported. The purpose of the meetings was “to bridge differences between Trump and… Netanyahu ahead of a White House meeting on Monday.”

Kushner was also at the White House on Monday for the meeting between Netanyahu and Trump. He sat alongside Trump’s top advisors during a joint press conference.

The Saudi government is keenly interested in the future of Gaza, which it views as central to its ambition to expand its political and economic influence in the region. Kushner is entering new business partnerships with the Saudi government while simultaneously representing the United States in sensitive foreign policy negotiations that implicate Saudi priorities.