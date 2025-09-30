Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jenny Frost's avatar
Jenny Frost
11h

The corruption in this administration makes me want to vomit. It beggars description.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
A Sarcastic Prophet's avatar
A Sarcastic Prophet
11h

It’s all connected in the 21st century, isn’t it? The Venn diagram chart of the connections between Ellison taking Tik Tok, Elon taking Twitter, all the other consolidations of messaging in our culture and the moral and financial and governmental corruption to make American authoritarianism happen. The rest of us who have trusted that our democratic republic will move slowly but surely on an arc to justice, the 80 percent of the bell curve just chugging along trying to be fair and care for the world, have no say. Our founding fathers and the enlightenment were wrong - we apparently don’t have the way or the willingness to keep this democracy. I am a mentally healthy person and I can’t help but be overwhelmed by all this ugliness. I keep reminding myself that the only way out of all this crap is through and the only way through is together, but damn, I’m tired.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
41 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Popular Information LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture