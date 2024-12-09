The current FBI Director, Christopher Wray, was appointed by Donald Trump during his first term. The FBI Director serves a 10-year term, so Wray is not scheduled to depart until 2027. The purpose of having a 10-year term is to insulate the position from political pressures.

Trump, however, is unhappy with Wray for a variety of reasons. At the top of the list is Wray's oversight of the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago, which revealed that Trump was storing highly classified documents in a bathroom. Trump was later indicted based, in part, on evidence collected in the raid. (A federal judge appointed by Trump later dismissed the case.)

On November 30, Trump announced his intention to replace Wray with Kash Patel. Trump considered appointing Patel as Deputy FBI Director at the end of his first term. But the move was blocked by former Attorney General Bill Barr. “I categorically opposed making Patel deputy FBI director. I told [Trump Chief of Staff] Mark Meadows it would happen ‘over my dead body,'" Barr wrote in his book. Barr said that Patel lacked any qualifications for the job.

What Patel lacks in experience, he makes up for in subservience and loyalty to Trump. He validates Trump's conspiratorial view of the FBI. In his book, "Government Gangsters," Patel called the FBI "so thoroughly compromised that it will remain a threat to the people unless drastic measures are taken." Trump endorsed the book on Truth Social, calling it "the roadmap to end the Deep State's reign."

In a podcast appearance promoting the book, Patel vowed to "find the conspirators, not just in government but in the media." He said that "[w]e're going to come after the people in the media who lied about American citizens who helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections." The appendix of the book includes 60 members of the "deep state" that Patel would target, including President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Barr, and Wray. Trump called the book a "blueprint to take back the White House and remove these Gangsters from all of Government."

Patel has little experience in law enforcement other than a brief tenure as a federal prosecutor. But he has spent many years monetizing his cartoonish loyalty to Trump.

A $37 "Trumpamania" T-shirt

Patel has translated his devotion to Trump into a massive following on Truth Social, with nearly 1.4 million followers. He uses that following to sell pro-Trump clothing through his apparel brand, Based Apparel. You can buy a "Trumpamania" t-shirt for $37, a hoodie featuring a glamour shot of Trump's attorney Alina Habba for $59.99, or a Trump "Comeback" t-shirt for $40.

Patel often wears his own gear during podcast and TV appearances.

Patel's pro-Trump children's book trilogy

Patel published a children’s book trilogy portraying himself as a wizard and Trump as king. His first children’s book, entitled “The Plot Against the King,” follows “Hillary Queenton and her shifty knight” who “spread lies that King Donald had cheated to become King,” by “claim[ing] he was working with the Russionians!” Patel is depicted as a “Distinguished Discoverer” seen wearing blue wizard robes. On the cover, Trump is shown wearing a crown.

Trump said the "amazing book" should be "in every school in America."

Patel’s second children’s book, “The Plot Against the King 2,000 Mules” follows “Dinesh and Debbie” as they “search for the truth and uncover evidence of a terrible scheme to elect Sleepy Joe instead of King Donald on Choosing Day.” The book also includes a “special message from Dinesh D’Souza,” a far-right polemicist behind the documentary 2000 Mules which contains baseless allegations about election fraud. The movie was pulled by its distributor and D'Souza recently issued an apology for misrepresenting key video footage.

The third book in Patel’s trilogy is “The Plot Against the King 3: The Return of the King.” The book “continues the silly yet important journey of the MAGA King as he returns to take down Comma-la-la-la and reclaim his throne.” It is described as a “fun story” and “great way to start a conversation with your kids about the election.” You can buy a special signed copy of the book for $99.99.

"Rid your body of the harms of the vax"

Patel has also sought to exploit health conspiracy theories popular with Trump supporters. Earlier this year, Patel pushed "Nocovidium" and other dietary supplements produced by Warrior Essentials. Patel marketed the supplements as a "mRNA vaccine detoxification system," which Patel claimed would "rid your body of the harms of the vax."

COVID vaccines are life-saving, not toxic. NBC News reported that "there is no evidence that Warrior Essentials’ supplements are effective at reducing vaccine side effects — which are mostly mild or moderate and tend to resolve quickly." A month of the "treatment" costs $150 and the company recommends taking the supplements for "3 to 12 months."

K$H cabernet

Patel has used his fealty to Trump to develop his own brand, K$H. Through "Great American Craft Spirits" Patel sells cases of "K$H Cabernet Sauvignon," which has "hints of blackberry, dark chocolate, plum and a touch of French oak." A case of 6 bottles sells for $243.99.

$10 of every sale benefits an unnamed charity.

An alternative to "credit cards for libs"

Patel has promoted Coign, "the conservative credit card." On Truth Social, he said Coign was perfect for people sick of "Harris credit cards for libs." A video posted by Patel says, "every transaction supports conservative causes" and advances a "conservative future." The company donates 0.25% of each transaction to "non-profits or charitable organizations that have been pre-vetted by Coign."

Among the charitable beneficiaries is The Heritage Foundation, the group responsible for Project 2025.

Payment processing "tailored for American patriots"

Patel has "joined forces with Revere Payments," which he describes as payment processing that is "designed for those who hold the values of this great nation close to their heart." In a Truth Social post promoting the service, Patel said the choice was to work with Revere Payment or be "in zuckerbucks mafia." (It is unclear what Mark Zuckerberg has to do with payment processing.)

Pro-Trump "consulting"

In addition to hawking pro-Trump merchandise and services, Patel has also been paid handsomely for offering consulting services to entities connected to Trump and his allies. According to an SEC filing, Trump Media & Technology Group paid Patel at least $130,000 in consulting fees. (The consulting contract ended in March 2024.) Patel was also paid "$325,000 over two years for ‘strategy consulting’ for the pro-Trump Save America PAC." Former Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who Trump nominated for Attorney General but was forced to withdraw, paid Patel $145,000 for "fundraising consulting."