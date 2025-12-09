Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katy Bolger's avatar
Katy Bolger
2h

One big bloated entertainment/news company is the goal I guess. I get that Jared kUshner is the center of this story of greed and foreign influence but as a consumer of entertainment I want a diverse range of shows and movies and I want my news based on fact and with as little bias as possible. These simple things we take for granted are all disappearing as the Twump cwime family continue to rape and pillage wherever they smell blood in the water a/k/a money to be had.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
2h

Purely from a consumer standpoint, this seems like a no-win situation. The only small sense of satisfaction with Netflix buying WBD is that it would keep any and all Ellisons away from the merger. At the end of the day, though, it's just more media conglomeration on top of ethical concerns of a potential Saudi-backed hostile takeover.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Popular Information LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture