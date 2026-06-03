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Mtugendhat@me.com's avatar
Mtugendhat@me.com
11h

Shady individuals and companies., mafia, oligarchs. Sounds like a perfect Trump crime family project.

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foofaraw & Chiquita(ARF!)'s avatar
foofaraw & Chiquita(ARF!)
11hEdited

"...the project involved a “network of shady individuals and companies“ including “a businessman accused of links to the Italian mafia, a former judge who resigned due to the vetting process, the daughter of a lawyer accused of forgery, the company of a murdered businessman and individuals linked to one of Albania’s biggest oligarchs..."

All the "trumpiest" of qualifying factors.

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