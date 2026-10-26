Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
solnichka (CA, MI, CO, OR, WA)'s avatar
solnichka (CA, MI, CO, OR, WA)
4h

Cheat. LIE. Steal. That has been the GOP MO since Nixon, really, spanning our entire lifetime.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Crystal Nipp's avatar
Crystal Nipp
3h

I live in WI and I probably got this in the mail. I deal with crap like this the way I deal with all junk mail. As I walk up the driveway I stop at the recycle bin and toss all this crap in without reading it. It's 2026 and if they want to waste their money on something like this, then more power to them. Other than my absentee ballot, I can't remember the last time I got something worth opening via the USPS. I also don't watch any network TV, so I don't have to listen to their bullshit either.

Reply
Share
1 reply
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Popular Information LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture