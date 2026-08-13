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Peter's avatar
Peter
3h

Of course McConnell voted against medical leave and is now being paid his full salary while absent (and likely while dead). But let's be real hypocrisy is the least of his sins. His legacy as the most toxic and damaging politician of the modern era (yes worse than Trump) is secure.

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HM Haskins's avatar
HM Haskins
3h

Honestly it's time for Congress to have the same healthcare and same leave benefits as the American people. A typical work week in Washington is 3 to 4 days. That 5th day should be unpaid. When they are in recess they should have to demonstrate and document how they were working. Otherwise it should be unpaid. Travel days should be unpaid. Sick leave should be capped at 10 days. That is 2 weeks, which is much more than the average American gets. Likewise vacation should start at 2 weeks and they can accrue more after they are in office for a period of time, just like most Americans. And Mitch McConnell should have to reimburse Americans for his time off for which he was paid, which exceeded the allowable paid time off. Their healthcare should mirror the benefits that most Americans get. I am sick of supporting a group of people who don't work, don't do what they promised to do, and seem to dream up ways to make Americans' lives more difficult.

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