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NubbyShober's avatar
NubbyShober
3h

The Oligarchs aren't even bothering to pretend they don't dig censoring any speech critical of them or the Right.

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Kate McMullan's avatar
Kate McMullan
3h

Zuckerberg has a lot to answer for.

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