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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
13h

It's really rich of DraftKings and FanDuel to insist on people gambling "responsibly" when they bombard users with notifications about betting opportunities and even assign people to specific customers to target them and convince them to keep going. The NFL's partnership with and promotion of these sportsbooks also shouldn't be diminished. They are essentially serving up vulnerable individuals to these companies in the interest of profit. It's predatory behavior, pure and simple.

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Janet Jeffers's avatar
Janet Jeffers
13h

So terribly predatory. I’ve never found gambling appealing at all, but I know that one of my grandparents had their lives ruined because of this addiction. It’s awful that huge businesses are being built around exploiting this.

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