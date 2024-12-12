Karen Cahall has been a teacher in the New Richmond School District in Ohio for 34 years. During that time, according to a lawsuit Cahall filed earlier this month, she "consistently received excellent evaluations for her job performance and teaching excellence." Cahall, who teaches third grade, was recently suspended for three days without pay and threatened with termination. She was punished for offering four books in her classroom library that contained LGBTQ characters.

Cahall's classroom library includes about 100 books. These books are not part of Cahall's curriculum and are not required reading for any student. Like many teachers, Cahall has them on hand to encourage students to read more books.

Among the books in Cahall's library were four that have LGBTQ characters: Ana On The Edge, The Fabulous Zed Watson!, Hazel Bly and the Deep Blue Sea, and Too Bright to See. These books, the lawsuit argues, do not "describe sexual conduct or sexual activity" and "do not… advocate for or against any particular lifestyle." Rather, the books "deal with characters who are LGBTQ+ and are coming to terms with feeling different and excluded simply because they are LGBTQ+."

Too Bright to See, for example, is a Newberry Honor Award Winner. The New York Times review describes it as "a gentle, glowing wonder, full of love and understanding, full of everything any of us would wish for our children." It is a ghost story with no sexual content. One of the characters in the book is transgender, and another is gay.

On October 30, 2024, a parent became aware of the books and sent an email complaining to the principal of Cahall's school, Monroe Elementary, and to every member of the New Richmond Board of Education. The email was forwarded to New Richmond Superintendent Tracey Miller, who quickly scheduled a "pre-disciplinary hearing on November 4, 2024."

According to Miller, Cahall's inclusion of these books in her classroom library violated school district policy. The specific policy at issue, according to a letter from Miller to Cahall, is Policy 2240.

Policy 2240 deals with "controversial issues." It states that "controversial issues" are "topic[s] on which opposing points of view have been promulgated by responsible opinion or likely to arouse both support and opposition in the community." Teaching "controversial issues" is not banned, but incorporating lessons on "controversial issues" is permitted "for instructional use" only with approval from a school principal.

On November 6, Miller sent Cahall a letter informing Cahall that she was suspended for three days without pay. Miller accused Cahall of "intentional and serious violation of Board policy and procedure" by placing books in her "classroom library that contained themes and discussion of topics of a controversial nature." Miller said that Cahall should have known that including the books in her classroom library was unacceptable because "based on your experience in this community you understand the values that many hold." Miller said Cahall's behavior was "completely unacceptable, will not be tolerated and warrants significant discipline." Miller said that if Cahall continues "to behave in this manner in the future" she may be terminated.

Cahall has filed a civil lawsuit against Miller and the New Richmond School District, arguing that their actions were unconstitutional.

First, Cahall argues that the "controversial issues" policy violates her 14th Amendment right to due process because it is impermissibly vague — both on its face and as applied to Cahall's situation. She argues that a reasonable person could not discern from reading the policy what would be considered a "controversial issue" or that a classroom library that was not part of the curriculum would be considered an "instructional program."

Second, the lawsuit argues that Cahall included the books in her classroom library because of her "sincerely held moral and religious belief" that all children — including LGBTQ children — should be treated with dignity and respect. In suspending her for not maintaining a classroom library that is consistent with "the values many hold" in "this community," Cahall asserts that the school district is "aiding, fostering, or promoting one religion or religious viewpoint over another." She notes that New Richmond employees are permitted to use district email accounts "to promote religious or faith-based activities." Cahall says she is being targeted for having different views, in violation of the 14th Amendment's Equal Protection Clause and her First Amendment rights.

Cahall's lawsuit asks the court to "declare that New Richmond Board Policy No. 2240 is unconstitutional." She is also seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

The suspension of Cahall is part of a broader effort to prohibit any acknowledgment of LGBTQ people in classrooms. According to right-wing groups like Moms for Liberty, books with LGBTQ characters, rainbow flags, or celebrating Pride Month are an effort to indoctrinate and corrupt children. Teachers who fail to conform to this ideological agenda, like Cahall, are targeted and disciplined.