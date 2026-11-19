Last month, the Pentagon awarded American Education Solutions (AES) a no-bid contract worth up to $5,764,554.98 to implement an audit designed to root out “woke” content from the military’s K-12 school system. According to public records, AES was founded last year by Jordan Adams, a conservative activist. Other than its Pentagon contract, AES has no publicly known clients.

Adams does not hold any degrees in education. In 2013, he received a bachelor’s degree in political science from Hillsdale College, a private Christian institution known for its right-wing ideology. In 2016, Adams received a master’s degree in “humanistic studies” from another private conservative institution, the University of Dallas. Adams then returned to Hillsdale College as an employee, where he promoted the 1776 curriculum, a K-12 curriculum developed by the college that is favored by right-wing activists. His AES biography describes him as a “former certified teacher.”

In September 2025, Adams launched a Substack newsletter called “Red State Ed Reformer.” In the introductory post, Adams described himself as “a lifelong conservative who mellowed out in college, moved into classical education, committed to the Trump vision, then saw a new wave of good people on the right doing their best not to leave the traditional public school kids behind, I looked to see if I could make my livelihood by helping them out.” He wrote that “since spring of 2023” he has been “helping Republican states and conservative school board members.” Adams wrote that there is “zero reason why every red state and school board in a red community shouldn’t be executing to the fullest extent the reforms that bring about… the kind of citizenry necessary for the preservation of American self-government.”

On April 4, Adams wrote a post criticizing Pentagon schools for embedding woke concepts in their curriculum. After a long hiatus, the next post he wrote was on November 9, about the formation of AES.

Along with Adams, AES lists three other staff members. While they have all been involved in right-wing education policy in various capacities, none holds any degrees in education. AES’s Director of Operations, Tucker Cross, works full-time as headmaster of a Christian school in Oklahoma City, where he also teaches Latin and history. So it is unclear how much free time he will be able to devote to AES’s new $5.8 million Pentagon contract.

The existence of AES’s no-bid contract was first noted by educational consultant Jetta Allen on LinkedIn.

AES began its work for the Pentagon as a subcontractor for The Murphy Technology Group. That company obtained a $6.3 million contract with the Office Assistant Secretary Defense Readiness (OASDR) for “Front Office Support.” Nothing in that contract award mentioned education. Nevertheless, under that contract, AES conducted a “Do No Harm” audit of military schools to ensure compliance with Executive Order 14190, “Ending Radical Indoctrination in K-12 Schooling.” The documents do not disclose how much AES was paid for this work, which, as of September, was still in “the process of being finalized.”

Now, the Pentagon insists that the “Do No Harm” audit isn’t enough. It needs “action plans” on “a comprehensive, enterprise-wide transformation that operationalizes the findings of the Do No Harm Audit into actionable, measurable, and sustainable practices.”

Further, AES is the only organization that can perform this work. The creation of these “action plans” requires “highly specialized” knowledge in “educational policy, curriculum evaluation, classical education principles, the science of learning, federal education requirements, compliance auditing, executive branch policies, and DoW educational systems.”

This audit, and the follow-on work, the Pentagon claims, is so special it cannot fully be put into words. According to the Pentagon, “[a]lthough the Government can describe the general objectives of the requirement, it is not possible to develop specifications, statements of work, or purchase descriptions that fully capture the institutional knowledge, analytical framework, and historical context developed through performance of the existing contract.” The contracting officer “determined the anticipated costs” of $5.8 million “will be fair and reasonable,” but provided no explanation of how that determination was made, other than again noting the work was specialized.

In response to a detailed request for comment about the contract, AES said, “It is AES’s policy not to share work for past, current, or pending clients without their permission.”

Adams’ checkered history

Before AES, Adams ran Vermilion Education, an education consulting company that he launched in March 2023. Shortly after launching Vermilion, Adams was hired by the Pennridge School District in Pennsylvania to consult on the “review and development of curricula.” He was paid $125 per hour, with no limit on billable hours, no specific deliverables, and no set termination date.

During his time at Pennridge, Adams recommended changes to the district’s social studies curriculum. In one presentation, Adams proposed changes that appeared age-inappropriate. While the district’s experts recommended lessons for first graders such as “Rules and Responsibilities,” “Geography,” and “Important People and Places,” Adams proposed lessons that included “American History: 1492-1787” and “World History: Ancient Near East” instead.

Pennridge School Board member Ronald Wurz told Popular Information in a 2023 interview that Adams’ presentation on the changes was “amateurish,” “horrible,” and reflected “a total lack of preparation.”

Later in 2023, the Pennridge School Board implemented a new social studies curriculum, developed partly by Adams, that would require teachers to incorporate lessons from Hillsdale’s 1776 curriculum, which includes skewed interpretations of America’s history. In one required Hillsdale lesson, for example, third graders were to be taught “history of slavery in world history.” Teachers were encouraged to downplay the prevalence of slavery in America, and emphasize slavery around the world instead.

Controversy over Adams’ contract had political consequences. In November 2023, Democratic candidates won five seats on the Pennridge School Board, despite the district being historically conservative. The candidates ran as part of a slate and their platform included a pledge to “restore local control and terminate the contract of Vermilion Consulting.” Adams’ contract was terminated shortly thereafter.

Adams also has ties to the right-wing parental advocacy group Moms for Liberty. Before Adams worked at Pennridge, Bridget Ziegler, a co-founder of Moms for Liberty, suggested that the Sarasota School District in Florida hire Vermilion. The proposal to hire Adams in Sarasota was met with fierce opposition in the school district, and the board ultimately voted 3-2 against hiring Adams.

Adams told Popular Information that he was qualified to design public school curriculum because of his “combined ten years of experience teaching history, civics, and economics to k-12 students, coaching teachers, and reviewing and writing curricula.” That experience included five years working at Hillsdale and his time as a teacher, which included substitute teaching while attending graduate school.

In recent years, Adams has continued to consult on school curriculums. In the Francis Howell School District in Missouri, Adams was paid $3,000 in May 2025 “for services that were not approved by the Board of Education nor by the district,” according to St. Louis Public Radio. Adams had been contacted by a board member to conduct a review of the district’s library books. The district’s then-superintendent said in an email that the district would pay Adams, but that “[b]ased on lack of authorization from the administration or a vote of a majority of the board, this agreement should never have been executed.”