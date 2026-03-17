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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
12h

"[N]o indication of a strategic direction other than blowing stuff up and seeing what happens."

Real glad us taxpayers are helping fund a war which isn't officially a war but totally is a war, especially one that lacks a clear justification or any semblance of a plan. Top-notch stuff, America.

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Therese S.'s avatar
Therese S.
12h

Trump is a draft dodger doesn't have any military experience and Hegseth is an alcoholic blowhard who mostly knows to do whatever Trump asks. I wouldn't be surprised if this war wasn't just a way to cover up and distract from issues at home. In fact, it just shows yet again what an incompetent government we have.

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