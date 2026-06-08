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Joe Weicher's avatar
Joe Weicher
14h

How legitimate is a company that supports George Santos as a paid content creator?

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Catherine's avatar
Catherine
14h

It doesn't matter who or what gets destroyed in the insatiable desire for money.

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