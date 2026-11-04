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Sheila Dillon's avatar
Sheila Dillon
5h

Keep digging into the sources of the dark money that's been trying and will keep trying to destroy democracy.

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Charlie Cooper's avatar
Charlie Cooper
5h

Dems in Congress must hammer on key existential threats to life and to democracy: avoiding nuclear war, controlling climate chaos, regulating AI, decreasing the concentration of wealth and income, and regulating money in politics. They must also show the voters that they will oppose the profiteers who drive war and the incredible waste of $2 trillion every year in our dysfunctional health system.

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