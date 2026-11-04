In advance of the 2026 midterms, President Trump told voters to “pretend I’m on the ballot because in a way, I am on the ballot.” Many voters listened, and delivered a stinging repudiation of Trump and his hand-picked candidates across the country.

Many candidates who won key races — Jon Ossoff in Georgia, James Talarico in Texas, and Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan — made Trump’s corruption a central issue in their campaigns.

The political balance of power in America changed dramatically last night. Popular Information’s job, however, remains unchanged. We will continue to dig up facts, root out corruption, and hold the powerful accountable.

Today, we’d like to hear from you. What are your thoughts about last night’s results? What do you think it means for the country? And what would you like Popular Information to investigate in the weeks and months ahead?

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