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Peter's avatar
Peter
3h

I'm sorry, I am incapable of sympathy or empathy or anything but schadenfreude for anyone STUPID or GULLIBLE enough to invest in anything Trump is selling. He is and always has been a con man who knows that there is, in fact, a sucker born every minute.

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BTAM Master's avatar
BTAM Master
3h

If this doesn't convince Trump supporters that Trump's a con who doesn't care. nothing will.

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