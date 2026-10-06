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Cathy's avatar
Cathy
9hEdited

Once again it's the, "Don't believe your own lying eyes, ears, brown water coming out of your faucets or your bloated utility bills...." because I said so.

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
10h

Kevin O'Leary tried to make the same claim about a data center in Utah he's backing. They say great minds think alike, but clearly, not-so-great minds think alike as well.

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