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Supriya Kang, MD's avatar
Supriya Kang, MD
5h

Scientology pushes pseudoscience, and you and your family need evidence based medicine. This is how RFK Jr and his ilk get rich off our suffering. Just please read the science and evidence and data and talk to your provider. Don’t make these rich dumbasses richer- you deserve the same goodness and you are valuable.

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
5h

Speaking as someone who takes an antidepressant, RFK Jr. and the Church of Scientology can go screw.

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