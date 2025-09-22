(Nation News Desk YouTube Channel)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns dozens of ABC affiliates, played a crucial role in forcing late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel off the air.

In a statement, Sinclair called Kimmel's commentary on Kirk's assassination "inappropriate and deeply insensitive at a critical moment for our country." Kimmel criticized Trump and his allies for exploiting Kirk's assassination to score political points. According to Sinclair, the company "decided to indefinitely preempt 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'" on its affiliates and, after discussing the decision with ABC, the network "suspended production."

Sinclair also pledged that it would "air a special in remembrance of Charlie Kirk this Friday, during Jimmy Kimmel Live’s timeslot." That program, produced by Sinclair's National News Desk, papers over Kirk's far-right political views. It does not mention that Kirk called the Civil Rights Act a "huge mistake," supported public executions, and blamed a host of the country's problems on "Jewish donors."

Instead, the Sinclair special depicts Kirk primarily as a religious and prophetic figure. "Charlie Kirk was known first and foremost for his faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," news anchor Jan Jeffcoat says. "And he often spoke about the key values in his life, God, family, freedom, and country in that order. And he reminded Americans that life's most important questions aren't about wealth or success, but about your faith and your relationship with God."

Jeffcoat describes Kirk as "an American patriot fearless in his faith" and claims that his death, which occurred less than two weeks ago, has "fueled a revival of faith across America." She praises "Charlie's passion to awaken the country with the gospel through conviction and courage."

During the special, Jeffcoat interviews Rachel-Ruth Lotz Wright, the granddaughter of Reverend Billy Graham. Introducing Wright, Jeffcoat says Graham "began a revival in America with a simple yet powerful message: the gospel and salvation in Jesus Christ changes everything." According to Jeffcoat, "that same spirit of revival carried into the life and mission of Charlie Kirk, who boldly and tirelessly defended biblical values and truth as he challenged a new generation to stand firm for Christ."

Jeffcoat asks Wright how Kirk's life and death "shaped your own understanding of how the gospel never changes even in the face of evil." She also inquires whether Wright "sees this revival as similar to the one that your grandfather started with this generation." Jeffcoat ended the interview with this question: "How does the truth that [Kirk is] more alive now in heaven give you hope?"

"[I]nstead of silence, there's been an outpouring of that faith and just remarkable peace," Jeffcoat says later in the program, "From small-town churches to packed stadiums and college campuses, there is grieving, but also voices lifted in prayer and scripture and song. Candles, open Bibles, clasped hands across denominations and generations. Many Americans are standing shoulder-to-shoulder, believing God is still working and opening the hearts of a new generation."

The program largely dismisses those concerned with the First Amendment implications of Kimmel's suspension, which followed FCC Chair Brendan Carr's demand for ABC and its affiliates to "take action." In one segment, Sinclair national correspondent Kayla Gaskins says that "critics" are "pointing out that those outraged over Kimmel were quiet when previous voices were silenced or canceled over politics." The examples of "silenced or canceled" voices include Trump, David Chappelle, and J.K. Rowling, none of whom have been silenced.

Towards the end, the special quickly acknowledges that some of Kirk's views were "no doubt extremely polarizing," and shows a brief clip of Kirk making an offensive comment about trans people. The topic swiftly shifts to the effectiveness of his approach, which is described as "undeniable." The program concludes with what Jeffcoat describes as "a new moving video out of the White House honoring Charlie's legacy."

Sinclair's abrupt change of plans

Sinclair announced that the Charlie Kirk special would air on its ABC affiliates "during Jimmy Kimmel Live’s timeslot" and "across all Sinclair stations this weekend." Further, "Sinclair is offering the special to all ABC affiliates across the country."

A few minutes before the special was scheduled to air, however, Sinclair changed course and announced that "Sinclair will continue to air ABC network programming as scheduled in the late-night time period." Instead, the program was published on The National News Desk's Youtube Channel.

Instead of the Charlie Kirk special, Sinclair's ABC affiliates aired an episode of Celebrity Family Feud. Sinclair, however, continues to promote the special on its social media platforms as a news program.

In response for a request for comment, Sinclair declined to provide an on-the-record response.

The conservative media mogul who runs Sinclair

The executive chairman of the Sinclair Broadcast Group is David Smith, who controls the company with other members of his family. Smith is well-known for his right-wing political views and his willingness to inject his politics into affiliates owned by Sinclair. A 2018 study published in the American Political Science Review found that stations purchased by Sinclair undergo "a significant rightward shift in the ideological slant of coverage."

Sinclair regularly requires its local affiliates to run segments pushing right-wing talking points. Last year, Popular Information reported that "Eugene Ramirez, the lead anchor of Sinclair's national evening news broadcast, resigned in January over concerns about the accuracy and right-wing bias of the content he was required to present on air."

Sinclair's statement says it will not consider airing Kimmel's show unless and until Kimmel makes "a meaningful personal donation to the Kirk Family and Turning Point USA," Kirk's right-wing political advocacy group.

Unmentioned is that David Smith, through his family foundation, donated $250,000 to Turning Point USA last year.