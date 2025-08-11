Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ginny K's avatar
Ginny K
18h

Thank you for digging through this filth. This is horrible but not surprising.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
18h

When they say "Make America Great Again," this is what they mean. They want to take us back to a time before members of various minority groups had equal rights at least codified. That they're so open about it is what's especially unnerving.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
93 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Popular Information LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture