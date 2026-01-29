Popular Information

Johan
13h

This is how techno-fascism actually works: Ellison buys TikTok, Zuckerberg deletes ICE tracking groups, Apple and Google remove resistance apps on DOJ command.

Not state control of tech…tech As the state.

Iran shut down the internet during their massacre.

America just outsourced censorship to billionaires who sat behind Trump at inauguration.

The infrastructure isn’t just ICE agents…it’s Palantir tracking deportation targets, Meta blocking evidence preservation, Apple preventing community defense. Silicon Valley isn’t resisting authoritarianism. They’re building the digital architecture that makes it scalable.

Argentina’s dictatorship needed physical files and informants. This regime has real-time geolocation, facial recognition, and social media companies that delete 80,000-person organizing groups at Bondi’s request.

When protesters can’t coordinate, can’t warn each other, can’t document abuses, can’t preserve evidence, the paramilitary force operates in darkness. That’s not a bug. That’s the business model.

Money and power over ethics—-as if we didn’t know that was their raison d’être all along.

—Johan

Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
14h

Yeah, if anyone is still holding onto the idea of the tech sphere as a bastion of liberalism, they should quickly dispel that notion. Silicon Valley isn't our ally.

