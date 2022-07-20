In the last month, Popular Information exposed the hypocrisy of Match and other corporations that claimed to support abortion rights while making large donations to an anti-abortion Republican committee (prompting coverage in The Guardian, Vox, and the New York Times (twice) and ultimately forcing Match to swear off future donations to the group), took you behind the scenes of Wells Fargo's corporate PAC (using internal documents obtained from a company source), and documented the right-wing smear campaign against a doctor who helped a 10-year-old rape victim (a story that went viral on Twitter).
Today, however, I want to hear from you. What's on your mind? What topics would you like Popular Information to take on in the weeks ahead?
You can leave your thoughts in the discussion thread linked below, starting now. I’ll be dropping by later today to answer as many of your questions as I can.
Sound off
