Popular Information is a newsletter dedicated to accountability journalism. Here are some of our key stories over the past few weeks:
Discussion about this post
No posts
Popular Information is a newsletter dedicated to accountability journalism. Here are some of our key stories over the past few weeks:
No posts
Let’s start, i just can’t breathe normally. So much, so little. There is one “feeling”. It seems we are (general public) getting used and normalized this government very quickly. But the policies, the executive orders are worse and worse.
But, at my end, i just want to know more about democrats in power. I disclose i am full, unapologetic democrat but it is hard to be one. Not hard because of the policies but hard because the elected leaders are just there, with no action. For 10 years, GOP “repealed” the ACA. It wasn’t repealed but it damaged it to the core. At least 40 different attempts. Democrats in the House and Senate have done nothing in times where they are not in the majority. So, i would like to know why? What are their financial ties to all this? What are the consultants making out of no real resistance? Because people like me, regular democrat base, are fed up with the inaction. The inaction is also part of the corruption scheme of this government.
I’d like to better understand ICE structure. Who are these masked men? How are they hired, supervised. What’s the org structure. Who’s making raid decisions. How much is this all costing. It’s scary the power and force of this army.