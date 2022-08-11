In the last month, Popular Information revealed that United for Clean Power, a group pushing progressives to kill the Inflation Reduction Act, has extensive connections to notorious GOP operatives (prompting the group to pull the plug on its six-figure national advertising campaign), broke the news, in partnership with Rolling Stone, that Coachella's parent company had donated major cash to anti-abortion political organizations (prompting significant national media coverage), and exposed American Express for breaking its word and resuming donations to Republican objectors (a story that quickly generated widespread attention to the company's duplicity online).
We also celebrated Popular Information's fourth anniversary!
Today, however, I want to hear from you. What's on your mind? What topics would you like Popular Information to take on during the rest of 2022?
You can leave your thoughts in the discussion thread linked below, starting now. I’ll be dropping by later today to answer as many of your questions as I can.
Support Accountability Journalism
PROGRAMMING NOTE: Popular Information is taking its annual two-week hiatus. The newsletter will return to your inbox on Monday, August 29!
0 subscriptions will be displayed on your profile (edit)
Skip for now
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
Sunlight is the best disinfectant
In the last month, Popular Information revealed that United for Clean Power, a group pushing progressives to kill the Inflation Reduction Act, has extensive connections to notorious GOP operatives (prompting the group to pull the plug on its six-figure national advertising campaign), broke the news, in partnership with Rolling Stone, that Coachella's parent company had donated major cash to anti-abortion political organizations (prompting significant national media coverage), and exposed American Express for breaking its word and resuming donations to Republican objectors (a story that quickly generated widespread attention to the company's duplicity online).
We also celebrated Popular Information's fourth anniversary!
Today, however, I want to hear from you. What's on your mind? What topics would you like Popular Information to take on during the rest of 2022?
You can leave your thoughts in the discussion thread linked below, starting now. I’ll be dropping by later today to answer as many of your questions as I can.
Support Accountability Journalism
PROGRAMMING NOTE: Popular Information is taking its annual two-week hiatus. The newsletter will return to your inbox on Monday, August 29!
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.