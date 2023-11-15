It's been a busy few weeks for Popular Information. Here are a few highlights:
Today, however, I want to hear from you. What's on your mind? What topics should be on Popular Information's radar? You can leave your thoughts in the discussion thread linked below, starting now. I’ll be dropping by later today to answer any questions.
We are Brits living in a Trump dominated region of the central United States. There are a lot of misconceptions here about the real impact of Republican policies on universal healthcare, deregulation and taxation. They think that Brits pay high taxes to pay for the NHS, but fail to recognize that Americans pay high taxes to benefit corporations, the military industrial complex and the healthcare gravy train. I’d love to see your economic analysis show the real poverty of the average American family here in the US compared to the Brits. We now spend half the year back in the UK. Would be happy to help with like for like research on the cost of living in both places.
The ERA! This amendment was proposed in December of 1923--100 years ago! And, we have NOTHING to celebrate! How about exposing who and what stands in the way of the passaage of this basic affirmation of the rights of women. Phyllis SchiafIy, the major vocal opponent died in 2016. I remember Obama planning to have this passed as soon as he became President. It would be helpful to learn the specific reasons anyone with power has come up with (currently) to block what should be a tenet of civilization. It's time to support the rights of women in all areas of life. The issue of Women's Choice to do what they choose to do with their bodies is obviously popular right now. It's "high time"!
Voter suppression is happening in states that may determine the outcome of the 2024 presidential election. This is largely going uncovered by traditional media.
Great work, Judd! I appreciate your grit and tenacity! You’re pulling back the curtain on so many issues that Americans should be concerned about and (in my estimation) you’re the only one doing this type of work. It’s honest, straightforward reporting and it’s vitally important.
A group of private developers has formed up in Atlanta to oppose the 3 decades long plan to build light rail on the 22 mile loop that encircles the city. Despite the fact that the city has repeatedly voted to support, and recent petitions of the myriad neighborhoods that will be connected have overwhelmingly indicated support, a small well funded group is using false equivalency arguments and fear tactics to get equal coverage in the press using a 600 person study authored by one of the founders of the non-profit 'Better Atlanta Transit" which formed to create a campaign to defeat the rail project.
I've been going through my school district's budget and learning a lot about the various technology services many, many districts have contracted with and how a large number of them are owned by the same private equity company. And that there is very little due diligence being done to protect our families' data by most districts. Vista Equity Partners is the main one. The problem other than the lack of data security (leaving aside the question of whether PE firms should be involved in public education) is that these apps don't even work well. We're still dealing with a bussing fiasco only made worse by the technology company the district paid to "streamline" the routes with kids not getting home from school until 6pm and some routes being cancelled without prior notice weekly. I don't have to go through the budget to know we're giving 7 million dollars to EVOLV for AI weapons detection despair the fact that the FTC is investigating their business practices. Meanwhile half the kids can't read at anywhere near grade level. Why is that? Another program. I'm kind of freaking out trying to do this by myself, so if you guys are interested at all...
I’m very concerned about what is happening to people who are protesting the militarization and violent behavior of police. Example: Domestic terrorism charges for those protesting “Cop City” in Atlanta and RICO charges for organizers and those participating in bail fund drives. Things have really heated up there since the murder of the young tree protector Manuel “Tortuguita” Teran
Bannon needs to be neutralized. Miller too. Univision & reaching Latinos. How can the media boost Dem turnout.
Two words: Ginni Thomas
I'd be interested in more information about current immigration and immigration policies. We keep hearing that the southern border is overwhelmed and undocumented migrants are pouring over our "open borders." Republicans want to abolish birthright citizenship, use deadly force at the borders, and set up internment camps for migrants who have the legal right to request asylum. What happens when the next migrant caravan comes? What government aid is set aside to help migrants? How does it impact the economy? Our schools? Our healthcare system?
How about Republicans in the Ohio legislature trying to strip the courts of their power to decide if legislation violates the state constitution because voters decided to enshrine the right to abortion in the constitution?
Since he seems to want to be the center of distraction, would love to find the monied mules who got a Florida resident got Tommy Tuberville elected. He is doing the bidding of others, who? Who is the $$ behind this uneducated fool??
I just moved out of Florida due to the Dark Lord DeSantis and GOP's horrendous takeover of the state, anti-this, anti-that, all negativity and repression. I was a faculty member at a FL university and I have heard that 20-30% of Florida faculty members have also fled the state. Any hard figures on that? I stayed and tried to be part of the solution for a time, but the hate is real and deep, beyond my humble abilities to foment change. Very sad for the students, K-12 and beyond, who are getting less than a half-a** education now.
In MA, health insurance for lower income folks resembles a shell game, with small companies appearing and disappearing while healthcare providers struggle to get paid and patients (consequently) struggle to find anyone within a two hour drive who will accept their constantly changing cards (e.g., BeHealthy Partnership.) Who profits from this chaos? How does it persist? [Thanks, by the way, for your wonderful work.]
COP28 is coming up, and the APEC Summit is happening right now. I’d suggest that PI’s coverage of the economy and trade, climate and the environment, and diplomacy should ramp up in the next three weeks.
I realize there are far more issues than it is possible to cover. But as long as you asked - I wish someone would do a really honest and researched story on what is happening to our Wild Horses. The current "management" style of the BLM (Bureau of Land Management) is to eradicate them from our public lands - to the benefit of the livestock and mining lobbies. They HAVE been proven to be native wild animals - living here for hundreds of years - regardless of the propaganda thrown out there.
You asked!
In the same lane as Donald Clarke, I wish someone with your investigative skills would do a piece on the state of the healthcare system in this country with an emphasis on Medicare versus those damned Medicare Advantage plans. These plans are the biggest scam in US history, if you ask me.
Additionally, when purchasing insurance through the marketplace one cannot know ahead of time what benefits you will receive. Alarmingly, even after you purchase one of these very expensive over priced government subsidized policies there are no guarantees. It even says so right on my Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance card.
I have been comparing my health care access and costs (ACA) side by side with my mother’s and husband’s Medicare for over a decade now.
Medicare is THE MOST EFFICIENT health care insurance program out there and it is also the most inexpensive. Some actuarial studies have shown that if we all paid into it from cradle to grave as it was initially designed to be (Medicare For All), premiums could be as low as $17/month.
It’s a big deal. Donald Clarke is correct. There is poverty and then there is poverty created by bad public policy.
Thanks, Judd. Your tenacity and ability to distill these complex issues into digestible understandable bits is a true gift that we need right now more than ever.
This 2025 plan and why the media is ignoring it. It’s quite detailed and ready to go on day 1.
Judd, I’d like to see your excellent investigative task force shine more light on Supreme Court Justices’ acceptance of “gratuities” and their feeble attempts to explain them and now self regulate themselves.
For example, SCOTUS corruption has been so brazen and shameless, it wouldn’t surprise me if their new “code of ethics” included this:
“US Supreme Court Creates Gift Registry for Justices”
https://open.substack.com/pub/jerrymctigue/p/us-supreme-court-creates-gift-registry?r=1nwpbm&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
How bout some national coverage of MA state auditor's attempt to audit the state legislature, one of the least transparent in the nation despite our overwhelming Dem supermajority and despite huge public support for transparency. Speaker of the House and AG have both stated that she lacks the authority to audit the legislature, despite long history of precedents. She's launched a ballot initiative to bring the issue to the voters directly. Watch as powerful Dems do everything possible to sink the campaign, beginning with voter suppression (e.g. throwing out voter signatures t keep the question off the ballot).
Republicans aren't the only ones who jerrymander, suppress voting, and erect walls to transparency in order to consolidate their power.
There was a story that was touched upon sometime in the past 2-3 months by either Heather Cox Richardson or Joyce Vance that was about a mayoral election that took place in one of the southern states (AL, MI, LS ?) where the incumbent lost, but still has not vacated the position as the existing town government had tacitly agreed to ignore the winner and go on as if there had been no election.
This seems like an important story to look into in the light of all the issues surrounding elections in our country.
Dear Judd, Thank you for what you do!!! I'd like to bring up something I think could help re reprod rights. It seems to me that all laws that restrict abn violate 14A (no state shall make law that denies any person eq protection of laws). All laws that restrict abn apply only to people with capacity to become pregnant, with no corresponding laws restricting other people. So such people are more restricted (less free) under total body of the laws: second class citizens,
I think could be game-changer for Dems to emphasize this over bodily autonomy (ie, say this more than saying woman should make all decisions abt body. this is true but doesnt get to the core value of "all people created equal", no second-class citizenship). This would cause other side to have to say they believe an *impartial* God would have created 50% of all people to have to live as second-class citizens in their own country, or to re-evaluate their religious views.
(I am Christian, and from religious perspective I believe one has to conclude soul must enter at birth. Gen 2:7 is only place in Bible mentions soul enter, and it comes in with breath. This would fit idea of birth - time of first breath. I think church overall will have to move to this viewpoint, or else conclude that God is not impartial... and every Christian I know would prioritize the impartiality of God over anything abt entry of a soul.)
Thank you for giving this opportunity to write to you, and thank you again for the amazing work you do. Best wishes to you and your team!
The Vouchers for All law in Arizona is a farse. Parents get $7K to subsidize private or religious school or homeschooling. There is no accountability for academic achievement or fiscal responsibility. Parents are using the money in perverse ways. You can read about it here.
https://www.sosaznetwork.org/2023/wasteful-misspending-of-esa-voucher-funds-shocks-arizona/
Since other states are considering voucher bills, their constituents need to see how their tax dollars can be abused.
Thanks for all you do.
Living here in Vermont, the current mystery seems to be Bernie Sander's steadfast support for funding the daily and exponential civilian body count in Gaza.
One possible factor may be the supersonic Lockheed Martin first-strike F-35 jets favored by Israel for civilian suffering. After Lockheed Martin contributions, Bernie supported basing 20 F-35s in Vermont's only big airport, where they take off almost daily with supersonic noise over our largest town (Burlington) and over the sizey University of Vermont campus.
In 2018 an investigation by Vermont's major online daily into campaign contributions found all three of Vermont's then national legislators -- Bernie Sanders, Peter Welch and now-retired Patrick Leahy -- received five digit donations from the corporations making parts for the F-35.
Quote from VT Digger:
"Vermont’s three members of Congress have received generous donations from the four major contractors working on the F-35: Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems and United Technologies.
"Leahy has taken the lion’s share of cash, pulling in at least $93,850 from the four contractors over the course of his career, according to a VTDigger analysis of data from the Center For Responsive Politics. Sanders was second with $85,437, while Welch’s haul was at least $30,200."
https://vtdigger.org/2018/03/05/leahy-staff-central-role-f-35-basing-decision/
A bunch of money and terror are spent training kids for school shooting as well as having armed people in schools. Is there any evidence that it does any good?
It seemed that Uvalde had armed guards on duty and, I imagine, had done lots of drills terrifying students. Were fewer students harmed because of it?
It seems to me that teaching kids to go to their classroom and lock the door is enough. Even with these shootings happening once a month, it's highly improbable that you're school will be involved in a shooting. Why spend so much time and money on such an unlikely event?
Mike Johnson? Speaker
I'd like to see some in depth reporting, research, on the many radical GOP House and Senate members. I's bet that underneath the surface of their financials, their private lives, lurk an abundance of criminal or nearly criminal activites.
Delving into the financials of Supreme Court justice Thomas has forced the Court to adopt a ( mostly meaningless, at the moment ) set of ethical standards. At least it's a start.
James Comer apparently made a similar loan to his brother as President Biden did. Yet for Comer, Biden's loan is an impeachable offence , and his is fine ?!
I'd love to see the dirt hiding behind the grandstansders MTG, Boebert and Gaetz
Have you done a deep dive on Tricia Cotham in NC state House of Reps? It has been covered by NYT, but it could likely use your special touch.
I think you are doing really good informed INVESTIGATIVE journalism that is sadly lacking in MSM and social media. It is having positive impacts on peoples lives. The series of articles about the young indigenous woman that was murdered on the road by the white supremacist and the cops did not do anything about it until your article gained national attention is a shining example of calling truth to power and what real journalism can do. Thank you.
Multi-billion healthcare company refuses to replace defective products. Dexcom, maker of continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) now limits patients to 3 replacements of defective sensors per month, implying need for any more is due to user error or re-selling. But the tech isn’t at a level to support that conclusion. No help is offered to patients beyond standard articles, videos on website so, if user error is the problem, shouldn’t Dexcom offer better training? Meanwhile Dexcom is increasing its market share by selling to type 2 diabetics. And is Dexcom refunding insurers if patient says sensor is defective but it’s not replaced?
Why is there a cap on wages income for Seniors' Social Security that is based on 1970's wages/income?
Judd, do you have a podcast? I am in the car a lot and would love to listen when I do not have time to read. Thank you.
I'd love to know more about the long-term history of the land where Israel and Palestine now reside. It seems everything written about it lately begins in 1948 - but what's the historical context in the centuries before that? I realize this is a history deep dive, and the today's political issues are most recently related to the 20th century, but it seems a lot of us lack the long-term historical perspective of this particular part of the world.
There has been a trend of individuals getting elected as a Democrat and then switching to Republican (either declaring a new party affiliation or in practice). We've seen this happen across the country at various levels of government. NYC Mayor Eric Adams and Former LA City Council President Nury Martinez are good examples.
Just reading about population/demographics changes projections. “By 2029...only around 60% of the working age population--between 18 & 64--will be paying the bulk of taxes for Social Security & Medicare.” It seems to me the most rational course is a robust immigration system aimed at integrating migrant people into an”American” society that is diverse & innovative. Immigrants should be a resource for our future.
Tik Tok....many of the people I know, that were susceptible to Trump's message because he used Twitter and spoke at a 5th grade level that anyone can understand so they finally felt engaged in the political process, are now getting their 'news' from Tik Tok because it does the same. They don't see the algorithm's feedback loop and think they are getting balanced info because it's not coming through the main stream media. The power that these videos have is real, compelling...and easily manipulated. It'll be 2016 media manipulation and possible Russia/China involvement all over again if the Dems don't either deal with it or harness it.
I recently worked on a local election for an underdog candidate and let me tell you, even at this grassroots level, things got nasty. My query to you, Judd, is how many races go unchallenged, and is is this an increasing phenomena? I guess hand in hand is why term limits are not in place everywhere. When term limits are in place, I would imagine there is a more robust electorate.
Why aren’t public college and public university presidents demanding more funds for mental health services on their campuses from state and federal governments? Students are ghosting their professors often because they are extremely depressed. Even if professors file reports expressing their concerns to campus psychological services, these offices are often understaffed due to lack of funding. We’re at risk of losing a massive amount of young people to mental illness. Mental health must be addressed for all segments of the US, but perhaps an effort by these leaders can get a national conversation started.
The march to authoritarianism is first and foremost on my mind. That threat overshadows everything else.
I want to know more about the new Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson. I was startled and suspicious when he more or less easily rammed through a bill to avoid government shutdown. He must have his radical supporters in an arm lock so he can make points with the media until it's time for their agenda to be pushed. It was all too easy, compared to the shenanigans that have been going on so far this year. Johnson is up to something, the question is WHAT?
Is there a way out of war? I believe so. I've been against wars since Viet Nam, and agree with Chomsky we have a single War Party in the US with a left and right wing.
So the real reason for war is not to win so much as to turn on the public treasury spigots for a financial quarter. The reason why we are always at war is there is no other reason. The Iraq war, the Afghanistan wars all long term ongoing to this day. We lost the war on terror if you look. But it doesn't matter because there is a trillion dollars a year spent on war.
Stephen Semler has organized data if you want to look it up.
What I wonder about is how a nation that goes to yoga, does therapy, sees that The Body Keeps Score on healing from trauma is on the bestseller list...what do you think the disconnect is here with our political leadership?
Because by now it can't just be all about the money. Enough people see that what we think creates wars, and they are just thoughts. We could wait in silence for the war thoughts to pass. I've witnessed several fathers who are Jewish and Palestinian whose kids were killed in the early 2000's and they joined forces to stop more wars and to solve problems together. There are groups dedicated to nonviolent conflict resolution, and 10,000,000 people who are buddhist trained -- not believing in any deity but that humans can transcend suffering ourselves with practice.
So a world without war is possible, but the leadership on right and left keeps coming up with more war crimes.
It feels like a merry go round in hell, the violence we perpetuate is so automated.
When I touch on how grief is knowing we are in large systems that are harming us and others, it helps me some.
But I wonder when the day will come when someone will say " I want to kill that Jew, that Palestinian, that Black, that woman, that man, that child" and enough of us will sit with what is shitty and not act on it. That teaching from Thich Nhat Hanh has helped me some.
How about you?
I'd like to hear your analysis on the apparent end-run around the first amendment by government agencies using front groups to censor speech they find objectionable, for example "We just set up an election integrity partnership at the request of DHS/CISA,” wrote Graham Brookie of the Atlantic Council on July 31, 2020..." per Racket News.
I read a piece a few years ago how Alabama made laws that inhibited solar and green energy, that basically attached a bunch of huge fees to make it pretty much impossible to make one's home use sustainable energy. This was opposite of some blue states like Washington where incentives were put in place to help home owners get solar. Are all red states doing things like this? How much do the energy policies of red states inhibit our national transition to sustainable energy? What kind of kickbacks are private utilities getting to stay on coal and oil? What kind of benefits are private utilities getting from red state governments to keep us careening toward climate catastrophe? What can we do federally to override the sand thrown in the gears of sustainable energy transition thrown by red states? Thanks for all you do, Judd Legum.
I believe there’s an issue that needs resolved before all others: the National Debt. Who runs a household or business with that much debt? It makes our country vulnerable in so many aspects.
Beginner's tip regarding US healthcare for older people: If you have Medicare, you are entitled to on annual Wellness Exam. If you have an additional, supplemental program like an Aware Gold addition, you are ALSO likely entitled to a more thorough ANNUAL EXAM. Check with your insurance provider to be sure - they will probably provide you with what to say to the schedulers when you contact your medical provider to get an appointment. Aware Gold programs, often much reviled, do allow you this option.
Tommy Tuberville is able to block military promotions because he is on that committee… that is run by republicans… and whom he serves at the pleasure of, and could be removed at any time and replaced with someone else. Why have the republicans allowed him to continue to serve on the committee? Because they secretly support his stupidity?
You recently published an article about a stadium vote in Oklahoma City. That vote is now a month out and the public still doesn't know any details about the stadium. Today, the Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce is hosting a private, ticketed event to release an economic impact study they paid for, and the campaign in favor of the stadium has paid for over $100K in cable TV ad spend for the next month through an ad agency called VI Marketing & Branding. Oklahoma City needs more voices to help defeat this measure. Fortunately, there is a group fighting hard to make sure the people know about this deceitful proposal. They will be hosting a press conference today with economists in response to the Chamber's economic impact study. You can learn more about them at https://www.buyyourownarena.com/
Two things: 1) The ad nauseam number of ads on TV. Seriously, it's beginning to feel like "20 minutes of ads with 10 minutes of programming. And they wonder why streaming is so popular. 2). How does FOX "News" continue as a news channel when all they do is lie and NOT cover the real news. To each his own if they want to call that news, but I don't understand why the FCC doesn't take away their broadcasting license for failure to live up to "news standards". Thanks for letting me have my say! I think you do a fabulous job.
I just want to say how much I enjoy your substack. Please keep up the fantastic reporting.
Immigration has become a trigger for many Americans. Because of that, no matter how dangerous and deranged T's comments are about rounding up immigrants (and we libs), I fear T will get the vote because "he will get it done." Three things I don't think people are paying attention to: One, so many necessary but undesirable jobs are done by immigrants—the chain reaction to these jobs not being done would be catastrophic. Two, the death of democracy 😭. Three, these same voters would scream the loudest when their rights were taken away—and they will be taken away. Thank you for your work.
