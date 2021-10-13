Tell me how you really feel 

Popular Information

In the last few weeks, Popular Information has exposed the corporations bankrolling the sponsors of Texas' abortion ban, revealed the duplicity of Apple, Netflix, GM, and others on climate change, and laid out the real facts about crime in America.

Today, however, I want to hear from you. What's on your mind? What stories have you been following? What topics would you like to see Popular Information take on? 

You can leave your thoughts in the discussion thread linked below, starting now. I’ll be dropping by to participate in the discussion and answer your questions at 1 PM Eastern, for about an hour.

