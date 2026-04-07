Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A Sarcastic Prophet's avatar
A Sarcastic Prophet
7h

In 1982, I had a small mimeographed poster that I taped onto the front of my school 3 ring binder that read: It will great day when education gets all the money it needs and the military has to hold a bake sale to buy a bomber. What has changed in 44 years? Apparently nothing, absolutely nothing. (Like the song says - War, huh, what is it good for? Nothing, absolutely nothing, say it again.)

Reply
Share
6 replies
Carol Gamm's avatar
Carol Gamm
7h

America is now one big grift.

Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Popular Information LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture