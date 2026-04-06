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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
1h

As usual, a stunning report, and still more proof of how essential Popular Information is.

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
1h

The word "optimized" in DHS's description of DOGE's handling of the SAVE database is doing an awful lot of work. Judging by the error rate, there's nothing optimal about it.

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