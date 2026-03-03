Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeanie's avatar
Jeanie
15h

"a serious ethical lapse"...

Ya think?

There is no new low, just a wink and a prayer, while hundreds of thousands get blown to bits.

Reply
Share
Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
15h

I think what's so galling about Kalshi and Polymarket is that they paint themselves as meritorious when they're really just capitalizing financially on people's real-world exploitation.

Reply
Share
2 replies
42 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Popular Information LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture