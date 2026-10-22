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Ellen Thomas's avatar
Ellen Thomas
16h

Thank you for once again doing this important reporting. It's pretty much the usual suspects, of course, with the exception of the Ohio sports franchises. How can We the People send the message to these behemoths that support of the literal Guardians of Pedophiles is unacceptable to us?

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Greg Tarpinian's avatar
Greg Tarpinian
15h

Horrifying to any sane person. The fact the campaign is doubling down on it with new ad buy is doubly horrifying.

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