In June, Popular Information covered the defeat of voter suppression legislation in Texas, exposed the hypocrisy of 25 rainbow flag-waving corporations, revealed the dirty secrets of top Republican fundraisers, kept you updated on the activity of corporate PAC six months after the insurrection, detailed how Facebook devalues local reporting, and debunked the lies about Critical Race Theory.
Looking ahead, the first days of July are packed:
July 8: The start of the Texas special legislative session. Republicans will try again to pass a sweeping bill restricting voting.July 9-11: CPAC, the premiere political conference for the right. Speakers include Trump, Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), and Congressman Mo Brooks (R-AL). July 15: The next major FEC deadline. Every member of Congress, including those that voted to overturn the election, will disclose their receipts for the second quarter of 2021.
July 8: The start of the Texas special legislative session. Republicans will try again to pass a sweeping bill restricting voting.
July 9-11: CPAC, the premiere political conference for the right. Speakers include Trump, Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), and Congressman Mo Brooks (R-AL).
July 15: The next major FEC deadline. Every member of Congress, including those that voted to overturn the election, will disclose their receipts for the second quarter of 2021.
Today, however, I want to hear from you. What's on your calendar? What's on your mind? What topics would you like to see this newsletter take on?
You can leave your thoughts in the discussion thread linked below, starting now. I’ll be dropping by to participate in the discussion and answer your questions at 1 PM Eastern, for about an hour.
A programming note: Popular Information is taking a couple of days off and will return to your inbox on Tuesday, July 6.
Support Accountability Journalism
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.
The dog days
In June, Popular Information covered the defeat of voter suppression legislation in Texas, exposed the hypocrisy of 25 rainbow flag-waving corporations, revealed the dirty secrets of top Republican fundraisers, kept you updated on the activity of corporate PAC six months after the insurrection, detailed how Facebook devalues local reporting, and debunked the lies about Critical Race Theory.
Looking ahead, the first days of July are packed:
Today, however, I want to hear from you. What's on your calendar? What's on your mind? What topics would you like to see this newsletter take on?
You can leave your thoughts in the discussion thread linked below, starting now. I’ll be dropping by to participate in the discussion and answer your questions at 1 PM Eastern, for about an hour.
A programming note: Popular Information is taking a couple of days off and will return to your inbox on Tuesday, July 6.
Support Accountability Journalism
Share
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.