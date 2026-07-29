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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
13h

I really admire the courage and sentiments expressed by Anthea Hartig in defending the Smithsonian. Loving one's country doesn't necessarily mean you absolve it of all its faults in displays of blind patriotism. A nation which doesn't reckon with the dark elements of its history isn't well poised to succeed going forward, and I think the U.S.'s deep divides and ensuing political gridlock are evidence of that.

Or to put it another way, let the real historians do their jobs. Reality doesn't have a liberal bias.

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Carol Gamm's avatar
Carol Gamm
13h

The Civil War never ended. Republicans just changed sides. They will obliterate our history if we let them.

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