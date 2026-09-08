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NubbyShober's avatar
NubbyShober
1dEdited

Elon is likely using his data to:

A) Identify registered Democrat voters, so they can be added to the USPS "Ineligible to receive Mail-in Ballot" list; and to arrange closure of their precinct polling stations, wherever possible (like in Tarrant Co., TX); and to compile precinct location addresses for where to send armed ICE patrols on election day.

B) Identify registered Republicans, for fundraising purposes. And to identify *their* voting precincts, to ensure they remain properly staffed.

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Anne's avatar
Anne
1d

Scary stuff! Predatory behavior like this needs to be stopped and penalized.

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