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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
9h

It feels strange asking newspapers to do actual investigative journalism, but here we are. Thanks, Pop Info, for filling in the gaps.

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joAn's avatar
joAn
9h

Very critical reporting on Jared's Saudi conflict of interest. And, pointing out the few Reps that are helping us. Much appreciated!

Coupled with Jared's deep affinity with Israel and being at Netanyahu's Beck and call, also urging initiation and continuation of this Trump initiated war.... how much are we, the American taxpayers being billked by Jared, Donald, Eric Don Jr and... Baron's cashing in? There are rumors there are key people profiting from the weekendly pump and dumps... probably I'd be looking at those family ties first...

Thanks, Judd... keep on this!!

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