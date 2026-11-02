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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
2h

That Keul already has received an anonymous threat since the publication of the report tells you all you need to know about why she wasn't more forthcoming about her allegation of rape against Trump. Our society regularly downplays evidence of sexual assault and rape and protects men accused of wrongdoing. The press, supposed bastion of factual information, isn't above the practice.

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Julie Greenberg's avatar
Julie Greenberg
2h

I think People magazine did cover the rape allegation and did so with a great headline for the article:

Former Miss Switzerland Beatrice Keul Alleges Donald Trump Raped Her at the Plaza Hotel in 1993.

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