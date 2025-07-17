Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
VALERIE MELUSKEY's avatar
VALERIE MELUSKEY
4hEdited

Praise to Popular Information and your ability to learn and unravel the criminality of the Trump regime. Do you remember that Elon Musk used Romania as a test case in changing the outcome of their election? We should.

Of course we cannot be surprised that the "The Trump Organization's partner on the project, SDC Imobiliare, is currently enmeshed in a complex corruption investigation." These countries that used to envy and admire how the USA functioned in depth all over the world can now witness how to get a piece of our corrupt action--that's what Trump is good at.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
VALERIE MELUSKEY's avatar
VALERIE MELUSKEY
4h

By the way, all of us should donate and support the ACLU and Amnesty International in any way we can.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
49 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Popular Information LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture